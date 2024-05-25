Civic agency’s action against PTI office building: Opposition in Senate lodges protest

ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the Senate, Friday, lodged a strong protest over the “stealthy” demolishing of part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) office in the federal capital by the civic management body, lambasting the government for resorting to “cheap tactics” to suppress dissent—as the session was prorogued abruptly in the midst of hullabaloo.

“The government has stooped to a new low—they are resorting to cheap tactics to crush PTI,” deplored Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz in the Senate session.

“A wave of fascism has engulfed the country,” he deplored further.

“A central office of the PTI was attacked in a stealthy manner in a midnight raid—this government cannot counter PTI politically so it has now resorted to such cheap tactics—this is extremely shameful,” he said, referring to the demolishing of part of PTI office located in the Sector G-8 by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) late night on Thursday.

Faraz demanded that PTI Islamabad chapter President Amir Mughal and other party members who were arrested during the “raid” be released forthwith.

“This government that came to power on stolen mandate based on Form 47 should at least try to give the impression that they are good people—such tactics are fuelling hatred in the hearts of masses— the sanctity of democracy is being violated,” the opposition leader said.

In response, Law Minister Azam Tarar defended the CDA’s operation against PTI office. He termed the move as lawful. “I have checked with the CDA—action was taken as per law,” he claimed.

Tarar said notices were served to PTI for illegal occupation and construction in its office but the political party did not respond. The PTI had the option to challenge the CDA notices in courts but it did not do so, he added.

The opposition continued its protest during Tarar’s speech before Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan, who was presiding over the session, read out the president’s order to prorogue the session.

Earlier, federal government informed the Senate that Pakistan imported over six million metric tonnes of wheat at an average cost of $636 per metric tonne in the last two years.

The country imported 2.60 MMT and 3.587 MMT respectively in the last two years, read a written reply from the national food security minister, furnished in the Senate session, in response to a question posed by PTI’s Falak Naz.

The PTI senator sought from the government the details of the quantity of wheat imported in the country in the last two years with year-wise breakup, the price of imported wheat and wheat stock available in the country at the time of import.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024