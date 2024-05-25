AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
May 25, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-25

RIDBL and 1LINK join forces to revolutionize digital financial services

Press Release Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd (RIDBL), one of five aspirants to the digital retail bank license under the licensing and Regulatory Framework for Digital Banks, 2022 thrilled to announced a strategic partnership with 1LINK, Pakistan’s largest Payment Service Provider / Payment Service Operator.

The signing ceremony took place at the 1LINK Office in Park Towers, Karachi and was attended by the senior management of both organizations, symbolizing their dedication to innovation with excellence.

The leadership present at the occasion were Umair Aijaz, CEORIDBL; Nadeem Hussain, CoachRIDBL; Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK; Bashir Khan, COO 1LINK; Suleman Hasan, CCO & Company Secretary 1LINK; Javaid Sher Ali, Head of Engineering at RIDBL and Syed Abid Raza Rizvi, Head of Product and Pricingat RIDBL, along with other team members.

Commenting on the partnership, Umair Aijaz, CEO RIDBL, said, “We are excited to partner with 1LINKand bring cutting-edge digital financial services to our customers. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to redefine the customer journey and truly empower users of RIDBL’s banking services with efficient and seamless multi-channel payment options.”

