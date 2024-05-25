AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

CCP begins probe into deceptive housing schemes in Punjab

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has initiated an investigation into housing schemes in Punjab that are deceiving consumers through deceptive marketing practices.

Sources informed Business Recorder that the CCP is investigating several housing societies in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib. These housing schemes are allegedly exploiting consumers through various misleading advertising tactics.

Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, prohibits businesses from engaging in deceptive marketing practices. These housing schemes often promote unrealistic offers and packages, causing financial harm to consumers and competing businesses.

In this regard, the CCP has approached Punjab government to provide support in concluding its investigation. Punjab government will provide information for CCP’s investigation into deceptive housing schemes.

It has been decided that the Punjab government will provide updated information about the housing schemes in Punjab to the CCP to facilitate its ongoing investigation against housing schemes engaged in deceptive marketing practices.

This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, Government of Punjab, Capt Asad Ullah Khan (retd).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

