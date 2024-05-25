5,700 ongoing uplift schemes will be prioritized in budget: Nasir

KARACHI: Provincial Minister of Energy and Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is our institution which will take steps on a solid basis for the improvement of other institutions and the stability of the country, tourism institutions will remain with the Sindh government.

This institution will take measures with the collaboration and mutual support of the Sindh government. In this regard, a meeting was held between CM Sindh and SIFC in which the institution assured the Sindh government that whatever steps they will take. They will do it by taking the Sindh government into confidence and by mutual consent.

Nasir Shah said that Sindh government will have the authority to decide the final steps regarding SIFC.

He said that there are many rumors and reports of concerns about the institution, which have no truth, only speculations. Sindh Government and SIFC are working together for the best of the country.

He expressed these views today in the Sindh Assembly while talking to media representatives along with senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party Punjab. Nasir Shah said that work on 5700 development schemes is going on in Sindh province. In the new budget, priority will be given to all these schemes so that all these ongoing schemes in the larger interest of the people can be completed with quality by 2024.

Nasir Shah said that all water projects will be completed on priority basis in view of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s directive and public difficulties and sufferings.

