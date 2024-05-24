AIRLINK 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.25%)
DGKC 87.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.69%)
HUBC 139.95 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.83%)
HUMNL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.1%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.72%)
OGDC 139.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.3%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
PPL 124.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.79%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 59.56 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.98%)
SNGP 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
SSGC 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
TELE 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
TRG 64.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil extends losses around three-month lows

Reuters Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 03:40pm

LONDON: Oil prices extended losses on Friday, pressured by lingering concerns that sticky inflation could prolong higher interest rates and curb fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell by 58 cents, or 0.71%, to $80.78 a barrel by 0952 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.77%, at $76.28.

Both benchmarks settled at multi-month lows on Thursday, with Brent closing at its weakest since Feb. 7 and US crude at its lowest since Feb. 23.

The contracts were heading for weekly declines of about 4% and 5% respectively, with Brent set for a fifth consecutive daily decline for its longest losing streak of the year.

“The backdrop of potentially higher-for-longer rates weighed significantly on oil prices this week,” said Phillip Nova analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.

Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed’s latest policy meeting showed policymakers were questioning whether interest rates are high enough to tame stubborn inflation.

Some officials said they would be willing to raise borrowing costs again if inflation surged.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers, however, have since said they feel further increases are unlikely. High interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, which can slow economic activity and dampen demand for oil.

Oil prices steady

“Macroeconomic developments have been failing to provide meaningful support for oil,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

“It is a fair bet that rate cuts are slipping away.”

Investors will be turning their attention to a June 2 online meeting of the OPEC+ producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to discuss whether to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day.

“After the OPEC+ meeting the market is likely to increasingly focus on demand again. The upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer driving season in the US,” said Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht.

US gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, reached its highest level since November in the week to May 17, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude Oil US Federal Reserve Oil WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil extends losses around three-month lows

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ towards staff-level agreement, lender says

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

Read more stories