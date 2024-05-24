PTI’s central office sealed

KARACHI: Islamabad’s administration raided the central office of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf late on Thursday night in an anti-encroachment operation. The office was later sealed.
A heavy contingent of police arrived at the office in G-8/4 along with heavy machinery and sealed of all routes leading to the building.
A statement from the Capital Development Authority said that an operation was being carried out to remove the encroachments from the office.
In addition to encroaching on adjoining plots, the office had also added an additional storey in violation of building laws, the statement said.
