Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

PTI’s central office sealed

Monitoring Desk Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 09:18am

KARACHI: Islamabad’s administration raided the central office of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf late on Thursday night in an anti-encroachment operation. The office was later sealed.

A heavy contingent of police arrived at the office in G-8/4 along with heavy machinery and sealed of all routes leading to the building.

A statement from the Capital Development Authority said that an operation was being carried out to remove the encroachments from the office.

PTI leader Hammad reappears after almost a year in hiding

In addition to encroaching on adjoining plots, the office had also added an additional storey in violation of building laws, the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

