Barrister Gohar calls for ‘ceasefire’ in interest of country

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Thursday called for a “ceasefire in the interest of the country”, adding that party founder Imran Khan has also expressed willingness for dialogue, Aaj News reported.

“This clash of titans should end. PTI does not believe in politics of revenge even though it is the one being victimised,” Gohar said as he spoke to reporters in Islamabad.

The PTI chairman said the party had announced a “general amnesty” for everything it had suffered.

He added that Imran Khan himself has said that he is ready to talk for the country and the rule of law.

Gohar also said that Imran Khan had been saddened by the attack on Raoof Hasan.