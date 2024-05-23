AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.09%)
DGKC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
FFBL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.91%)
HUMNL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.1%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.28%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
PAEL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SEARL 58.98 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.08%)
SNGP 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 64.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.2%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.41%)
BR100 7,841 Increased By 30.9 (0.4%)
BR30 25,465 Increased By 315.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 75,114 Increased By 157.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 24,114 Increased By 30.8 (0.13%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

American star Pegula pulls out of French Open

AFP Published 23 May, 2024 04:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: World number five Jessica Pegula announced her withdrawal from the French Open on Thursday, saying she had not yet sufficiently recovered from an injury.

“Unfortunately pulling out of rolandgarros this year,” the American posted on Instagram.

“I’m just about back to practicing normal (haven’t had any issues for weeks) but played it super safe with recovery & return to play.

“If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%.”

Queen of clay Swiatek looking untouchable in Paris

Pegula, 30, has not played an official match since the Billie Jean King Cup in mid-April.

She then withdrew from the Madrid Open after “hurting herself”, without giving any further details on the nature of her injury.

She also missed the Rome Open, the last big clay-court tournament prior to Roland Garros.

Pegula, however, is confident she will soon return to competition.

“I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year,” she posted.

Last year, Pegula, 30, was eliminated in the third round of the French Open by Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Her best result at Roland Garros is a quarter-final appearance in 2022 when she lost to eventual winner Iga Swiatek.

The draw for the French Open, which begins at the weekend, takes place later on Thursday.

French Open Jessica Pegula

Comments

200 characters

American star Pegula pulls out of French Open

With investment pitch in mind, PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE on day-long visit

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

KSE-100 up 158 points, regains 75,000 level

Heatwave cancels lessons for half Pakistan’s schoolchildren

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

Gold price per tola plunges Rs6,200 in Pakistan

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses

Mohsin Naqvi directs NADRA to formulate national registration policy

World Court to rule on Friday on measures over Israel’s Rafah aggression

India police probe suspected murder of Bangladesh lawmaker

Read more stories