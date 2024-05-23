New details emerge for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

New details have emerged for the much-awaited wedding of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, whose second pre-wedding bash is reported to comprise of a luxury cruise departing from Italy to the south of France, according the Hindustan Times.

The event will be held from 28-30 May and the Ambani family will host around 800 guests on board, comprising of Bollywood celebrities and global dignitaries.

Anant is set to marry his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh, 66, chairman of oil-to-telecoms giant Reliance Industries, is Asia’s richest person according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list worth more than $114 billion.

The guest list for the events will likely include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. 600 hospitality staff are also set be present, added the report.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, launches lavish pre-wedding party in India

The party will enforce a strict a no-phone policy, and conclude in Switzerland on June 1.

Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, and the rest of the Ambani family members are reportedly in London for the fittings of the cruise party, added India Today.

The wedding of Anant and Radhika is scheduled to take place between July 6-12 in Mumbai.

Asia’s wealthiest man takes global rich to the zoo

The couple’s pre-wedding bash in Gujarat’s Jamnagar in March created global frenzy with the notable guest list and opulent events.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Rihanna and plenty Bollywood celebrities made it out to the events.

The three-day gala celebration – which saw singer Rihanna perform on Friday for the first time since last year’s Super Bowl – also comprised of a trip to an “animal rescue center” housing exotic animals.

The facility is a pet project of Anant’s built in his family’s hometown Jamnagar.