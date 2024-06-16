‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the main objective behind usage of E-Office system in the federal government’s run ministries and departments would provide better services to the public, besides ensuring transparency in the government system. The prime minister chaired an important review meeting on shifting of federal government’s run ministries and departments on E-Office.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Information and Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and other relevant senor officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that with this system, billions of rupees in the national exchequers could be saved and the lesser use of paper would also cast positive effects upon environment.

He also directed for simplification and security of E-office system.

The prime minister directed for expediting work on the matters related to a cooperation agreement with Huawei, a Chinese company.

The meeting was apprised of progress made on the E-Office system, its implementation and reforms.

For the evaluation of success of this system, key performance indicators were being arranged. While overhauling of National Information Technology Board was also started, it was further added.