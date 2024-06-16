SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for e-filing of Sindh Sales Tax returns for May till June 24, 2024.

According to the notification issued by SRB, the board has allowed the registered persons, including the withholding agents covered by the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax Special Procedure (Withholding) Rules, 2014, to e-deposit the amounts of Sindh Sales Tax for the tax period May 2024, on or before June 21, 2024, and to e-file their tax returns till June 24, 2024, in the prescribed manner.

