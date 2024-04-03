Isha Ambani sells Los Angeles mansion to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for $61mn

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani has sold her luxury Los Angeles mansion to musician Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck for $61 million, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

The sprawling Beverly Hills mansion is spread across 38,000 square feet and comprises 12 bedrooms, a badminton court as well as a 155-foot infinity pool, added the report.

Photo: Mansion Global

The couple had reportedly been hunting for a home in Los Angeles for a while.

Isha is reported to have spent time during her pregnancy at this residence. She gave birth to twins Krishna and Aditya, in 2022.

In 2021, Isha had lent the residence to actor Priyanka Chopra-Jonas to host a film screening.

Isha and husband Anand Piramal were married in 2018, and live in a sea-facing mansion, Guita, located in Worli, Mumbai.

She also recently hosted the three-day pre-wedding festivities of her brother Anant Ambani with the rest of her family in Jamnagar, which drew guests like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates among others.

Mukesh, director of Reliance Industries, was ranked in ninth place within the Forbes World’s Billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $116 billion.

Lopez will next be seen in ‘Atlas’, and ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ while Affleck will be seen in ‘The Accountant 2’.