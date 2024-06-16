AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Print 2024-06-16

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan are likely to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) during the visit of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif on July 2, 2024, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Prime Minister, along with a high level delegation will also explore new avenues of cooperation between both countries in different fields, the sources added.

“To elevate the level of bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a draft SPA between both countries proposing cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, security and defence, energy and connectivity, culture, tourism and people to people contacts as well as plan of action (2024-26),” the sources added.

Aleem holds meetings in Tajikistan to increase bilateral trade

According to MoFA, it is expected that the Strategic Partnership Agreement may be signed during the visit of Prime Minister. Both countries will enhance bilateral trade, economic, investment and banking relations, including through trade diversification and identification of new and potential sectors, promotion of business-to-business contacts, holding single country trade fairs and exhibitions and establishing linkages between the trade development authorities and chambers of commerce of the two countries.

During his visit, Prime Minister will hold tete-a-tete and delegation level talks with the leadership of Tajikistan. Both sides are expected to discuss CASA-1000 connectivity project.

Both sides will strengthen ongoing cooperation in energy sector with focus on petroleum, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric , geo thermal and renewable resources and wind/solar power, early implementation of CASA 1000 power project and identify new areas of cooperation and joint ventures in oils, gas, water and energy sector.

Both sides will enhance regional integration and connectivity through strengthening air, rail and road transport linkages, identifying multiple connectivity corridors and joint projects, operationalization and implementation of existing legal framework such as the Quadrilateral Transit Transport Agreement (QTTA) and TIR Convention and exploring rail links by connecting Tajikistan with Trans-Afghan Railway.

Adequate transit and other facilities including warehousing shall be provided by the Contracting Parties at the ports and/or any mutually agreed customs approved areas, on reciprocal basis.

Prime Minister is also expected to undertake an official visit to Kazakhstan enroute to Tajikistan.

