Ambani wedding: guests receive wardrobe instructions, chartered flight guidelines

Another Ambani wedding is on the horizon, and this time it is Anant Ambani – the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – who is set to wed Radhika Merchant in July. Wedding guests have been sent details of the celebrations, including what to wear and how to travel, reported The National on Thursday.

While the wedding is not until July 12 in Mumbai, three-day pre-wedding celebration is set to be held in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.

A nine-page event guide and wardrobe planner – including a detailed visual mood board – has been sent to guests, added the report.

Here is a preview of what the three-day event will hold:

Chartered flights

All guests will travel to Jamnagar on chartered flights departing from Mumbai or Delhi.

“In order to accommodate everyone’s luggage, we ask you to pack consciously, with one item of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person, or three total suitcases per couple,” the guide suggests, added The National.

List of events

All three nights of celebrations will be themed. Day 1 is called ‘An Evening in Everland’, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”, reported The National.

Day 2 will host ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ with the suggested dress code as “jungle fever”. Set to be held outdoors in the Ambanis’ animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, guests are advised to wear comfortable shoes and clothing for this event.

Attendees will then swap their safari-themed outfits for more glamorous ones for ‘Mela Rouge’ to be held later that day, added the report.

The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, ‘Tusker Trails’, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are invited to further explore the lush locale of Jamnagar.

The final party, ‘Hashtakshar’, which means “signature”, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indianwear.

Hairstylists, sari-drapers and make-up services are also reported to be available through the course of the celebrations.

Celebrations are already underway as evidenced by reports online. Last week, Indian designer Anamika Khanna uploaded images on Instagram of the bride dressed up for a religious ceremony.

Rihanna is rumored to be performing at the wedding, along with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, according to the report.

The family is known for celebrating grand nuptials. Anant’s sister, Isha Ambani held her engagement ceremony in Lake Como, and her wedding in Mumbai – rumored to cost INR 7 billion in 2018.

Celebrity guests had included Hillary and Bill Clinton as well as a performance by Beyonce.