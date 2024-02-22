AIRLINK 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.05%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
DGKC 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 115.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
KOSM 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
PIAA 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.23%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.19%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SEARL 51.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.53%)
SNGP 65.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (5.69%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Ambani wedding: guests receive wardrobe instructions, chartered flight guidelines

BR Life & Style Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 04:26pm
Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters
Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash, at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters

Another Ambani wedding is on the horizon, and this time it is Anant Ambani – the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – who is set to wed Radhika Merchant in July. Wedding guests have been sent details of the celebrations, including what to wear and how to travel, reported The National on Thursday.

While the wedding is not until July 12 in Mumbai, three-day pre-wedding celebration is set to be held in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.

A nine-page event guide and wardrobe planner – including a detailed visual mood board – has been sent to guests, added the report.

Dubai: Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan perform at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

Here is a preview of what the three-day event will hold:

Chartered flights

All guests will travel to Jamnagar on chartered flights departing from Mumbai or Delhi.

“In order to accommodate everyone’s luggage, we ask you to pack consciously, with one item of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person, or three total suitcases per couple,” the guide suggests, added The National.

Dubai’s luxury property market heats up with Ambani’s $163mn purchase

List of events

All three nights of celebrations will be themed. Day 1 is called ‘An Evening in Everland’, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”, reported The National.

Day 2 will host ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ with the suggested dress code as “jungle fever”. Set to be held outdoors in the Ambanis’ animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, guests are advised to wear comfortable shoes and clothing for this event.

Attendees will then swap their safari-themed outfits for more glamorous ones for ‘Mela Rouge’ to be held later that day, added the report.

The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, ‘Tusker Trails’, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are invited to further explore the lush locale of Jamnagar.

The final party, ‘Hashtakshar’, which means “signature”, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indianwear.

Hairstylists, sari-drapers and make-up services are also reported to be available through the course of the celebrations.

Celebrations are already underway as evidenced by reports online. Last week, Indian designer Anamika Khanna uploaded images on Instagram of the bride dressed up for a religious ceremony.

Rihanna is rumored to be performing at the wedding, along with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, according to the report.

The family is known for celebrating grand nuptials. Anant’s sister, Isha Ambani held her engagement ceremony in Lake Como, and her wedding in Mumbai – rumored to cost INR 7 billion in 2018.

Mukesh Ambani’s succession planning is a bonus

Celebrity guests had included Hillary and Bill Clinton as well as a performance by Beyonce.

Also read:

Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani

Comments

200 characters

Ambani wedding: guests receive wardrobe instructions, chartered flight guidelines

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Oil rises on softer dollar, shipping attack

Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases the US

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

Read more stories