FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 3.41 per unit in FCAs of Discos for May 2024 under FCA mechanism for recovery of an additional Rs 42 billion.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on June 28, 2024 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in May 2024, hydel generation was recorded at 3,909 GWh - 30.96 percent total generation mainly due to early melting of glaciers.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,372 GWh in May 2024 which was 10.87 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 11.71 per unit whereas 383 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 16.8193 per unit (3.03 percent) generation from HSD while 61.9 GWh was generated on RFO at Rs 31.4474 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,110 GWh (8.80 percent) at Rs 13.1974 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,748 GWh (21.78 percent of total generation) at Rs 24.0113 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,360 GWh at Rs 1.5327 per unit (18.71 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 50 GWh at Rs 26.0901 per unit. Power generation, generation from baggasse recorded at 57 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 445 GWh, 3.53 percent of total generation and solar at 125 GWh, 0.99 percent of total generation in May 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 12,617 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 8.7441 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 110.324 billion. However, with proposed previous adjustment of Rs 3.064 billion and sale of electricity IPPs at (negative Rs 1.161 billion), net electricity delivered to Discos in May 2024 was 12,267 GWh at a rate of Rs 9.1223 per unit, total price of which was Rs 111.904 billion.

CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for May 2024 was Rs 5.7090 per unit while actual fuel charges were Rs 9.1223 per unit, hence, positive adjustment of Rs 3.4133 per unit be granted.

