AIRLINK 74.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.35%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.29%)
DFML 39.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.94%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.39%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.73%)
HUMNL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.62%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (10.83%)
KOSM 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 139.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.28%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 122.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (3.11%)
SNGP 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
SSGC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.05%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.41%)
BR100 7,832 Increased By 22.2 (0.28%)
BR30 25,424 Increased By 274.1 (1.09%)
KSE100 75,071 Increased By 114.1 (0.15%)
KSE30 24,094 Increased By 11.3 (0.05%)
May 23, 2024
Markets

Oil prices fall for fourth straight day as US rate hike prospects emerge

Reuters Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 02:06pm

Oil prices eased for a fourth straight session on Thursday after the minutes of a US Federal Reserve meeting revealed discussions of a further tightening of interest rates if inflation remained sticky, a move that could hurt oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.70 a barrel at 0651 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures were down 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $77.28.

Both benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wednesday.

Minutes released on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed the US central bank’s response to sticky inflation would “involve maintaining” its policy rate for now but also reflected discussion of possible further hikes.

“Various participants mentioned a willingness to tighten policy further should risks to inflation materialize in a way that such an action became appropriate,” minutes of the Fed’s meeting said.

Higher interest rates boost borrowing costs, crunching funds that could boost economic growth and oil demand in the world’s largest oil consuming nation.

Oil prices steady

Also weighing on the market, US crude stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, compared with an estimate for a 2.5 million-barrel draw. Globally, physical crude markets have more recently been pressured by soft refinery demand and ample supply.

“Recent market softness has come on the back of weaker data, including rising oil inventories, tepid demand, and refinery margin weakness and the increasing risk of run cuts,” Citi analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Russia said it exceeded its OPEC+ production quota in April for “technical reasons” and will soon present to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretariat its plan to compensate for the error, the Russian Energy Ministry said late on Wednesday.

Citi said it still expects that OPEC+, which groups together OPEC and allies led by Russia, will hold its production cuts through the third quarter of this year when it meets on June 1.

Citi also said it continues to see Brent averaging $86 a barrel in the second quarter of 2024.

