Erstwhile Pata, Fata: PPP vows to resist levy of taxes

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to resist the levy of taxes to the erstwhile Pata and Fata and decided to play frontline role against it.

In this connection, a grand jirga of all political parties was organised at Dargai in District Malakand on Sunday. KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also attended while the representatives of other political parties also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, the provincial president PPP KP, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha warned the federal government of a massive movement against any such decision. He said that the imposition of taxes in Malakand and tribal districts should be delayed till they become economically stable.

He said that PPP standing by the side of the people of Malakand Region and erstwhile Fata and will never compromise on their rights.

Addressing the jirga, another PPP stalwart from the region, Akhundzada Chitan outrightly rejected the extension of the levy of taxes to region and former tribal areas, saying the people of the region are poor and cannot afford the imposition of taxes.

He appreciated the decision of PPP chairman for selection of Faisal Karim Kundi for the slot of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and expressed his confidence that he will play the role of the ambassador of KP at the federation, saying decisions regarding the people of Malakand and erstwhile Fata as per their desire.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi tried to pacify the party leaders and proposed that instead of becoming emotional, they should have to control their emotions.

He expressed gratitude to the party leadership for assigning so important responsibility and vowed that he will maintain the trust of the people and will do justice with it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024