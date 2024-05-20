May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-20

Erstwhile Pata, Fata: PPP vows to resist levy of taxes

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to resist the levy of taxes to the erstwhile Pata and Fata and decided to play frontline role against it.

In this connection, a grand jirga of all political parties was organised at Dargai in District Malakand on Sunday. KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also attended while the representatives of other political parties also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, the provincial president PPP KP, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha warned the federal government of a massive movement against any such decision. He said that the imposition of taxes in Malakand and tribal districts should be delayed till they become economically stable.

He said that PPP standing by the side of the people of Malakand Region and erstwhile Fata and will never compromise on their rights.

Addressing the jirga, another PPP stalwart from the region, Akhundzada Chitan outrightly rejected the extension of the levy of taxes to region and former tribal areas, saying the people of the region are poor and cannot afford the imposition of taxes.

He appreciated the decision of PPP chairman for selection of Faisal Karim Kundi for the slot of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and expressed his confidence that he will play the role of the ambassador of KP at the federation, saying decisions regarding the people of Malakand and erstwhile Fata as per their desire.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi tried to pacify the party leaders and proposed that instead of becoming emotional, they should have to control their emotions.

He expressed gratitude to the party leadership for assigning so important responsibility and vowed that he will maintain the trust of the people and will do justice with it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP PPP Taxes FATA PATA levy tax Malakand Region tribal districts Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha

Comments

200 characters

Erstwhile Pata, Fata: PPP vows to resist levy of taxes

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories