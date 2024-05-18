KP to shift all offices, educational centres on solar energy

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that all public sector offices and educational institutions would be shifted on solar energy and making a new roadmap for utilization of the available resources and opportunities to make the province self-sufficient in energy.

He expressed these views while presiding over a concluding session of a series of meetings regarding the preparation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next financial year 2024-25 here at Chief Minister’s House on Thursday.

A detail review of all ongoing and proposed development schemes was made during the meeting and crucial decisions were taken for their implementation.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that work would be initiated on establishing province-own transmission line, grid station and tariff system.

He maintained that providing tremendous employment opportunities to youth of the province, promoting industrial activities and attracting maximum investment towards potential sectors would also among the top priorities of incumbent provincial government.

Locally produced electricity would be provided to industrial units at cheaper rates in addition to providing them conducive environment for investment in the province.

He made it clear that law and order, education, health, and food security were the priority sectors of the provincial government; police force would be equipped with latest arms and equipment, thereby enabling them to effectively deal with the prevailing law and order situation in the province.

Similarly, he said that self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities was another priority area of the government; plans were also in pipe line for constructing small and large dams at feasible sites of the province, so as to ensure efficient use of available water resources for this purpose. Innovative research techniques and modern farming would also be promoted to increase per acre yield of agriculture commodities in the province, he added.

Moreover, he told that assets management system would be introduced to have better management of public properties, and Minerals Development and Management Company would be established to take full advantage of precious mineral resources, which will resultantly increase the revenue stream of the province.

Ali Amin Gandapur has termed significant increase in the forest cover are of the province inevitable to deal with the negative impacts of climate change; scientific management system is much needed to ensure preservation of existing forests in addition to promoting large scale new plantation for that purpose.

He further said that short and long term plans would be devised in order to balance the population and resources of the province, as rapidly growing population has become a serious problem of this country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024