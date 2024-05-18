AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-18

KP to shift all offices, educational centres on solar energy

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2024

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that all public sector offices and educational institutions would be shifted on solar energy and making a new roadmap for utilization of the available resources and opportunities to make the province self-sufficient in energy.

He expressed these views while presiding over a concluding session of a series of meetings regarding the preparation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next financial year 2024-25 here at Chief Minister’s House on Thursday.

A detail review of all ongoing and proposed development schemes was made during the meeting and crucial decisions were taken for their implementation.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that work would be initiated on establishing province-own transmission line, grid station and tariff system.

He maintained that providing tremendous employment opportunities to youth of the province, promoting industrial activities and attracting maximum investment towards potential sectors would also among the top priorities of incumbent provincial government.

Locally produced electricity would be provided to industrial units at cheaper rates in addition to providing them conducive environment for investment in the province.

He made it clear that law and order, education, health, and food security were the priority sectors of the provincial government; police force would be equipped with latest arms and equipment, thereby enabling them to effectively deal with the prevailing law and order situation in the province.

Similarly, he said that self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities was another priority area of the government; plans were also in pipe line for constructing small and large dams at feasible sites of the province, so as to ensure efficient use of available water resources for this purpose. Innovative research techniques and modern farming would also be promoted to increase per acre yield of agriculture commodities in the province, he added.

Moreover, he told that assets management system would be introduced to have better management of public properties, and Minerals Development and Management Company would be established to take full advantage of precious mineral resources, which will resultantly increase the revenue stream of the province.

Ali Amin Gandapur has termed significant increase in the forest cover are of the province inevitable to deal with the negative impacts of climate change; scientific management system is much needed to ensure preservation of existing forests in addition to promoting large scale new plantation for that purpose.

He further said that short and long term plans would be devised in order to balance the population and resources of the province, as rapidly growing population has become a serious problem of this country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur solar energy KP chief minister public sector offices

Comments

200 characters

KP to shift all offices, educational centres on solar energy

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories