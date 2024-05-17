AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Iran arrests over 250 in raid on ‘satanist network’

AFP Published May 17, 2024

TEHRAN: Iranian police announced Friday they arrested more than 250 people including three foreigners over promoting “satanism” west of capital Tehran, state media reported.

“The Police Information Center announced the identification, dismantling, and widespread arrest of members of the satanist network,” IRNA state news agency reported, citing a police statement.

Police arrested “146 men and 115 women” who “were in an undesirable and obscene condition with emblems, signs, and symbols of satanism on their clothes, head, face, and hair,” the statement said.

“Three European citizens” were also arrested during the police operation in Shahryar city, west of Tehran on Thursday night.

“Symbols of satanism, alcoholic beverages and psychoactive substances along with 73 vehicles were seized” during the raid, police added in the statement.

Raids on “satanist” gatherings are not uncommon in the country, often targeting parties or concerts with alcohol consumption, which is largely banned in Iran.

In July 2009, police arrested three people in the northwestern province of Ardebil over “satan worship”.

In May of the same year, media in the Islamic republic said 104 “Satan-worshippers” were arrested in a raid on a concert in the southern city of Shiraz where people were purportedly drinking alcohol and “sucking blood”.

In 2007, police arrested 230 people in a raid on an illegal rock concert in a garden near Tehran.

