India’s foreign exchange reserves rise for second week

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a second consecutive week and stood at an over one-month high of $644.15 billion as of May 10, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $2.56 billion in the reporting week, after rising by $3.7 billion in the previous week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a narrow range of 83.4150 to 83.5175 against the dollar, and had logged marginal weekly losses.

The currency ended at 83.3350 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, up 0.2% for the week.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------- May 10 May 03 2024 2024 ---------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 565,648 564,161 Gold 55,952 54,880 SDRs 18,056 18,051 Reserve Tranche Position 4,495 4,499 ---------------------------------------------------- Total 644,151 641,590 ---------------------------------------------------- [1]: https://www.brecorder.com/news/40302807