AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall as tech, industrials weigh; rate cut doubts loom

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

European shares dropped on Friday, dragged by declines in technology and industrials stocks, with investors looking forward to euro zone inflation data for some clarity on the path for interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank beyond June.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.5% as of 0830 GMT, also pressured by higher euro zone bond yields.

However, the STOXX 600 was on track for its second straight weekly advance, rising for nine straight sessions till Wednesday, as a robust earnings season offered a fresh boost to the prevailing upbeat investor sentiment.

“We’ve had a very good run, so it’s natural to have a slight pause,” said Thomas McGarrity, head of equities at RBC Wealth Management.

All eyes are on the final euro zone inflation reading later in the day, after a report showed European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel advocated caution about further rate cuts after a likely first one in June.

“June is widely expected for the first rate cut, but it’s natural for the ECB to try and urge a little bit of caution and sort of reiterate that it’s data dependent,” McGarrity noted.

The policy outlook for major central banks has turned a little complicated.

European shares snap nine-day winning streak

Multiple ECB policymakers have indicated a June cut, but sounded cautious on the need for future cuts, while recent encouraging US economic data haven’t seen Federal Reserve policymakers openly shift views about rate cut timing.

Construction and materials was the worst hit sector, down 1.3% after Nibe lost 7.5% as Citigroup downgraded the Swedish heat-pump maker to “neutral” from “buy”.

Technology shed 1.3%, with Auto Trader Group falling 4.9% and leading losses after a Morgan Stanley rating downgrade to “underweight” from “equal weight”.

Among others, Siemens dropped 2.2%, after already losing 7% on Thursday following second-quarter earnings, weighing on the industrial sector, down 1.1%. Additionally, news broke on Friday that ABB will buy the German rival’s wiring accessories business in China.

Swiss luxury company Richemont jumped 4.5% after reporting what Jefferies analysts described as “reassuringly resilient” fourth-quarter results, and naming Nicolas Bos as group CEO.

The broader luxury sector was up 0.4%. Lagercrantz Group AB jumped 9.1% to top the STOXX 600 after fourth-quarter earnings. H&M rose 2.3% after RBC upgraded the fashion retailer to “outperform” from “sector perform”.

French re-insurer Scor dropped 9.6% after first-quarter results missed expectations. German utility E.ON lost 4.4% on trading ex-dividend.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares fall as tech, industrials weigh; rate cut doubts loom

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories