Juergen Klopp hails Liverpool’s character, bids farewell to away fans

Reuters Published May 14, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Liverpool’s squad has shown great character this season, manager Juergen Klopp said after the Merseysiders drew 3-3 at Aston Villa as he bid farewell to fans in his last game on the road.

Liverpool looked set for all three points in Klopp’s penultimate game, leading 3-1 before substitute Jhon Duran’s goals in the 85th and 88th minutes made the teams share the spoils on Monday.

Klopp was not only serenaded by the travelling Liverpool fans who paid homage to his nine-year tenure with the club but also received applause from the home crowd as he headed down the tunnel at Villa Park.

“I know it’s the last time, it just doesn’t feel (like) it,” Klopp told reporters.

“The away fans were always absolutely insane. What they did, where they were, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It is a wonderful relationship.”

After Liverpool lifted the League Cup in February, they looked like they could win the title but Klopp’s side had their hopes shredded following a run of bad results last month. On looking back at his season, the German manager said finishing third was still something to be proud of.

“From where we came from (third place) is a statement as well,” he added. “For me, the story of the season is that the boys have really, really good character and a sensational attitude – that’s why we were here today and that’s why we have now 79 points.

Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

“I am not over the moon about it but obviously for a week or two we’ve had to accept we cannot be the best or the second-best team in the league, (but) that’s a good basis for the future and that’s all you can ask for.”

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, which will be Klopp’s last game at home at Anfield.

