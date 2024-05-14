AIRLINK 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.37%)
May 14, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Samdhi who is so very greedy for hats

Anjum Ibrahim Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 05:32am

“I am a firm believer that only one hat must ever be worn!” “Hmmm that’s a sheer waste – what about the other hats in one’s closet?”

“You mean literally, I meant kinda figuratively.”

“I have it on good authority that Shehbaz Sharif has at least ten hats for all possible occasions, and…”

“Hats that he may have bought abroad but that he never ever wears in this country!”

“Sounds like the cash held by our rich which is all in foreign lands - be they politicians or those who are paid a salary at the taxpayers’ expense or industrialists or even journalists if the Panama Papers was anything to go by and…”

“The reverse though in the case of the hats: they are bought abroad and worn here, while cash is earned here and banked abroad.”

“That’s right anyway I reckon this thing about hats that you raised refers to The Samdhi who is so very greedy for hats, he already has several hats that were wrenched away by his counterpart Samdhi from his younger brother…”

“Yep, he does have an insatiable appetite for hats, but his hats are now more outdoorsy if you know what I mean. The indoor hats, portfolios, have been taken away from him.”

“What about heading the shrines?”

“Don’t know, don’t care. Anyway, the Interior Minister has two hats – one conferred before elections and one after.”

“Ha, ha, two days before the general elections on the 6th of February I believe. And he went off to Ireland on an official tour as our cricket team was playing there and…”

“The team had lost, and he was needed to boost their morale, and he sure did because we won the next match.”

“I stand corrected.”

“And he was twice elected – once as the chairman of the cricket board and once as a senator.”

“Oh, but how come he was considered for the chairmanship. I mean, don’t you have to be nominated?”

“He was PCB Patron’s nominee.”

“The patron was Mr Kakar at the time.”

“Oh, but now Shehbaz Sharif is the patron right, so I propose that Ishaq Dar be nominated…”

“Those caretakers who have effectively transitioned, and I am referring to key portfolios, as well as those of a lesser god, say Kakar, enjoy a unique and shall we say unshakeable status…”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

