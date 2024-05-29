Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

ISLAMABAD: Beijing has reportedly asked Islamabad to launch another Zarb-e-Azb against terrorists including Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to crush them once and for all.

It also asked Islamabad to improve forex reserves, clear payments of IPPs and launch ML-1 in a phased manner on pilot basis and sort out concerns of Chinese financial institutions, well-informed sources in Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives told Business Recorder.

China had conveyed these demands weeks before a scheduled visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing, intending to get maximum support for second phase of CPEC, budget FY 2024-25 support and convincing Chinese to reschedule debts of power projects, in addition to improving other components of bilateral relations.

Recently, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi undertook an official visit to China wherein they interacted with different top officials of Chinese government including Vice Foreign Minister.

The Vice Foreign Minister hosted a working lunch and the head of National Energy Administration (NEA) hosted a banquet for the Pakistani delegation. Vice Chairman National Development and Reform commission (NDRC) held a detailed meeting; and detailed meetings were also held with Presidents of EXIM Bank and Sinosure.

According to sources, on ML-1 project, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Sun Weidong noted slow progress but acknowledged its strategic significance, adding that China wanted to make headway on a sustainable business model, and that there was a need to find out “good ways” to move forward.

It was mainly due to project’s high financial outlay as well as Pakistan’s overall debt profile and IMF conditions that the Chinese financial institutions were still evaluating the technical study of the project. He suggested that one of the ways was to implement the project in a phased manner on pilot basis.

On KKH Realignment Phase-II Project, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said that both countries were committed to making the Khunjerab Pass an ‘ all-weather strategic route’ for continued flow of goods and trade throughout the year.

He further stated that China was aware that with the development of Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams, a certain portion of KKH could be submerged in water, hampering connectivity. In that context, KKH realignment project had attained greater significance. Accordingly, Chinese side had drafted and shared a Framework Agreement with Pakistan side and hoped for its early and favourable consideration.

The sources said, with regard to outstanding IPPs payments, he underscored the need for early settlement, highlighting that it was essential to restore trust of the Chinese financial institutions to allocate additional funding and provide inter alia insurance coverage to renewable energy projects, including Kohala and Azad Pattan Hydro Power Projects (HPP), held up by lack of insurance coverage by Sinosure.

Pakistan owes Rs 500 billon to Chinese IPPs. Prime Minister has already directed Finance Minister to find out a solution for these massive payables.

As for security, Sun Weidong emphasized the need for another Zarb-e-Azb against terrorist forces such as TTP, Majeed Bridge, BLA and others to crush them once and for all.

This demand came from China after its citizens were killed near Swat in a suicide attack. The government is to pay compensation of $ 2.58 million to the heirs of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in the attack. The government claims that it has arrested nearly a dozen terrorists involved in the operation.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister maintained that China continued to urge the Afghan authorities to improve governance by inclusive government and focused economic growth and development as well as to address the threat of terrorism, emanating from Afghanistan from Terrorist Organizations such as ISIS, IS-KP and ETIM that are common enemies of both China and Pakistan.

There was also a need to revive trilateral mechanism between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan for better coordination on anti-terrorism measures. China should not be a “high value target for terrorist groups rather the Chinese workers deserve high respect in Pakistan.”

The sources said during interaction, President of China Import-Export Bank (CEXM) assured the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives of the great importance China placed on bilateral space cooperation and Pakistan’s Multi Mission Satellite (MM-1) planned on May 30, 2024. On ML-1, he reaffirmed Bank’s commitment to implement this strategic project, while noting that the delay was caused by the revised design and scope as well as huge financial outlay.

The bank was still evaluating the technical study. He also indicated that EXIM Bank could consider involvement of China Development Bank (CDB) to share financial cost of the project and expressed Bank’s readiness to engage in the Joint Financing Committee to finalise project’s financial terms.

He also conveyed EXIM Bank’s concerns over delayed payments to the Chinese IPPs, hampering financial approval of strategic projects, the low level of foreign exchange reserves and high risk to safety and security of the Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

