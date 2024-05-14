Millat Tractors Limited: Excellence in Engineering

TEXT: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL), an ISO 9001:2008 certified company is Pakistan’s leading engineering concern in the automobile sector, engaged since 1964 in the manufacturing and marketing of the world renowned Massey Ferguson (MF) tractors under licensing agreement with AGCO Ltd. UK; Forklift Trucks under license from Anhui Forklift Trucks, China; Diesel Engines; Diesel Generating Sets and a range of allied agricultural and industrial implements.

Millat Tractors has played a pivotal role in transfer of technology and transformation of the fledgling local light engineering sector into a robust, vibrant, quality conscious Auto Vending Industry. The Company is regarded as a pioneer in setting up the country's automotive vendor base. Today, a local content of more than 90% has been achieved in Massey Ferguson tractors. The company offers tractor models in the range of 50 hp - 85 hp, diesel gensets of capacities -15kVA to 150 kVA and a 3-3.5 ton forklift truck.

MTL has an unmatched, elaborate and extensive field network spread throughout the country. This network comprises 85 main dealers, 70 spare parts dealers and more than 400 authorized workshops where MTL trained technicians provide efficient after- sale service to its customers.

With more than 60% share of the local tractor market, MTL has integrated and consolidated its technical know-how, expertise and sizable investment in allied industries to ensure adequate supplies of quality components by way of establishing 4 sister concerns. These companies, part of the Millat Group include Millat Equipment Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of power train parts, Bolan Castings Limited that manufactures precision castings for the automotive industry, Millat Industrial Products Limited manufactures automotive batteries and TIPEG Intertrade DMCC promotes worldwide trade of Millat Group of Companies and the vendors associated with it.

The company is a regular recipient of performance awards at local and international forums. Plimsoll- UK has nominated MTL as 16th largest company with exceptional performance in the Global Tractor Manufacturing Industry. Forbes Global magazine has included MTL in “Asia’s 200 Best Under a Billion Dollar Companies”. It is also one of the top performing companies of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

MTL is continuously striving not only to delight its customers but also fulfill its social and corporate responsibilities.

