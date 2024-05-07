Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt stun on Met Gala red carpet

Isha Ambani – daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night in a bespoke Rahul Mishra custom couture outfit, while Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt appeared in a Sabyasachi creation.

Both women were dressed by Indian couturiers, while designer Gaurav Gupta was responsible for dressing Hollywood actor Mindy Kailing.

A high-profile annual event, the Met Gala is a benefit for the New York museum and marks the opening of its Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

Stars were told to dress in ‘Garden of Time’ attire for the invite-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits. Attendees walked a white and green carpet surrounded by lush foliage and white flowers up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Isha’s outfit took over 10,000 hours to complete and was described as sustainable as it incorporated elements from his past collections, according to a post by the designer.

The embroidery on the outfit was carried out by local craftsmen and weavers, while her bag carried the painting on India’s national bird, the Mayura.

“Our goal, as always, was to take India to the world,” wrote her stylist in the caption on Instagram.

This year’s exhibit, called ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ will feature rare items that have been dormant in the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including designs so fragile that they will be displayed only through animation and projections.

Isha is no stranger to the Met Gala and has been attending it for years.

Last year, she brought a couture exhibition to India for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), featuring Indian couturiers alongside global designers.

Bhatt was wearing a bespoke sari by renowned Indian couturier Sabyasachi, who has dressed celebrities for the Met Gala before.

Sabyasachi described the outfit as interpreting the theme ‘The Garden of Time’ with hand embroidered with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads.

Bhatt was also dressed in Sabyasachi High Jewellery’s Bengal Royal collection featuring tourmalines, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.

This was Bhatt’s second appearance at the Met Gala. Last year she made her debut in a custom creation by Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

This year, outside the event, pro-Palestinian protesters on Madison Avenue tried to draw attention to the Gaza war. Police made some arrests to contain the protests, the New York Times reported.