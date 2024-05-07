AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.84%)
DGKC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.26%)
FCCL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.74%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 139.80 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.53%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
OGDC 135.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.04%)
PAEL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (7.36%)
PIAA 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.62%)
PRL 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
SEARL 54.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.51%)
SNGP 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.67%)
SSGC 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,630 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 24,991 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.14%)
KSE100 72,863 Increased By 98.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 23,655 Decreased By -120.5 (-0.51%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt stun on Met Gala red carpet

BR Life & Style Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 02:43pm

Isha Ambani – daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night in a bespoke Rahul Mishra custom couture outfit, while Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt appeared in a Sabyasachi creation.

Both women were dressed by Indian couturiers, while designer Gaurav Gupta was responsible for dressing Hollywood actor Mindy Kailing.

A high-profile annual event, the Met Gala is a benefit for the New York museum and marks the opening of its Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

Stars were told to dress in ‘Garden of Time’ attire for the invite-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits. Attendees walked a white and green carpet surrounded by lush foliage and white flowers up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Isha’s outfit took over 10,000 hours to complete and was described as sustainable as it incorporated elements from his past collections, according to a post by the designer.

Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya among best-dressed at the Met Gala

The embroidery on the outfit was carried out by local craftsmen and weavers, while her bag carried the painting on India’s national bird, the Mayura.

“Our goal, as always, was to take India to the world,” wrote her stylist in the caption on Instagram.

This year’s exhibit, called ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ will feature rare items that have been dormant in the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including designs so fragile that they will be displayed only through animation and projections.

Isha is no stranger to the Met Gala and has been attending it for years.

Last year, she brought a couture exhibition to India for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), featuring Indian couturiers alongside global designers.

NMACC Gala: celebrities come in droves as Ambani cultural centre launches

Bhatt was wearing a bespoke sari by renowned Indian couturier Sabyasachi, who has dressed celebrities for the Met Gala before.

Sabyasachi described the outfit as interpreting the theme ‘The Garden of Time’ with hand embroidered with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads.

Bhatt was also dressed in Sabyasachi High Jewellery’s Bengal Royal collection featuring tourmalines, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.

Stars shine bright in New York as Met Gala honors Lagerfeld

This was Bhatt’s second appearance at the Met Gala. Last year she made her debut in a custom creation by Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

This year, outside the event, pro-Palestinian protesters on Madison Avenue tried to draw attention to the Gaza war. Police made some arrests to contain the protests, the New York Times reported.

Also read:

Mukesh Ambani New York City Alia Bhatt Met Gala Isha ambani Metropolitan Museum of Art

Comments

200 characters

Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt stun on Met Gala red carpet

TTP terrorists continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

Read more stories