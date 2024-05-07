South Korean firm tenders for up to 70,000 T corn, traders say

HAMBURG: An animal feed producer in South Korea has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from South America, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, May 7.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around August 30 with shipment from South Korea between June 7 and July 16.

The announcement is unusual as most South Korean feed makers issue tenders in consortia or trade associations, traders said.