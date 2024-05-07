AIRLINK 73.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.13%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.79%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.36%)
PAEL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.77%)
PIAA 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
PPL 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.56%)
PRL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
SEARL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
SNGP 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TRG 61.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.79%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,649 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,032 Increased By 6.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 72,977 Increased By 212.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,714 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.26%)
South Korean firm tenders for up to 70,000 T corn, traders say

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 10:41am

HAMBURG: An animal feed producer in South Korea has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from South America, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, May 7.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around August 30 with shipment from South Korea between June 7 and July 16.

Corn hits 3-month high

The announcement is unusual as most South Korean feed makers issue tenders in consortia or trade associations, traders said.

south korea Wheat Corn

