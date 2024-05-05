AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-05

Corn hits 3-month high

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

CHICAGO: US corn futures rose on Friday to their highest level since late January before paring gains and soybeans reached a one-month peak as floods disrupted harvests in top exporter Brazil and disease ate into Argentina’s corn crop, analysts said.

Wheat futures hit a one-week high on renewed concerns over dry weather in Russia, the world’s biggest wheat supplier. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) July corn settled up 1/2 cent at $4.60-1/4 per bushel after climbing to $4.68, the contract’s highest level since Jan 26. Corn sales by US farmers increased starting on Thursday as the contract broached $4.60, brokers said.

CBOT July soybeans settled up 16 cents on Friday at $12.15 a bushel and July wheat rose 18-1/4 cents to finish at $6.22-1/2 a bushel. Corn and soybean prices were supported by flooding in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul, where the harvest is in its final stages.

The state is Brazil’s second-largest producer of soybeans and sixth-largest producer of corn.

In Argentina, corn stunt disease spread by leaf-cutter insects and adverse weather prompted the Buenos Aires grains exchange to slash its estimate for Argentina’s 2023/24 corn harvest by 3 millions metric tons to 46.5 tons.

Worries about labour issues added support. “‘Tis the season for strikes in Argentina,” said Susan Stroud, an analyst at NoBullAg.com, referring to strikes disrupting work at the country’s grain ports.

In wheat, Russia’s IKAR agricultural consultancy cut its forecast for the country’s crop to 91 million metric tons from 93 million tons and its wheat exports to 50.5 million metric tons from 52 million tons. Wheat futures jumped as weather forecasts showed the region getting virtually no rain in the coming two weeks.

Russian weather and a weaker US dollar have brought “a confluence of end-user, commercial-related buying here,” said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

There and in South America, “Mother Nature has dealt the trump card of cutting supplies.” Managed money funds held a net short position in CBOT wheat futures at the beginning of 2024 because of a strong dollar and slow US demand, Zuzolo said. “Now both of these things are being re-evaluated.”

Corn CBOT US corn

Comments

200 characters

Corn hits 3-month high

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories