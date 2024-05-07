AIRLINK 73.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.39%)
Markets

China stocks edge down; HK shares fall after 10-day winning streak

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 10:09am

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged down on Tuesday, dragged by tech stocks, while foreign investors turned net sellers by midday, and Hong Kong shares retreated after a 10-day winning streak.

Foreign capital sold 3.3 billion yuan ($457.30 million) worth of shares by midday via the Stock Connect scheme’s northbound link.

China shares book catch-up rally

CSI Information Technology and artificial intelligence shares led declines, falling 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,136.62 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.17%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.35%. The consumer staples sector was up 0.42%, the real estate index gained 0.35% and the healthcare sub-index rose 0.12%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.84% to 6,517.27, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.85% at 18,420.38.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.15%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.31% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.12%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.24%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.46%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.2166 per US dollar, 0.12% weaker than the previous close of 7.2077.

  • The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Fanli Digital Technology, up 10.09%, followed by Chengdu Haoneng Technology, gaining 10.04% and Qingdao Vland Biotech, up by 10.03%.

  • The largest percentage losers were Kama, down 9.77%, followed by Hua Yuan Property, losing 7.895% and Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development, down by 7.821%.

  • The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were NetEase , which fell 4.04%, Kuaishou Technology, which lost 3.95% and Meituan, down by 3.82%.

