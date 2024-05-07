China stocks edge down; HK shares fall after 10-day winning streak

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged down on Tuesday, dragged by tech stocks, while foreign investors turned net sellers by midday, and Hong Kong shares retreated after a 10-day winning streak.

Foreign capital sold 3.3 billion yuan ($457.30 million) worth of shares by midday via the Stock Connect scheme’s northbound link.

CSI Information Technology and artificial intelligence shares led declines, falling 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively.