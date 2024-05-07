May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-07

MPAs meet Lesco chief

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: Responding to growing public grievances, Punjab Assembly Members Shoaib Siddiqui and Samiullah Khan held a meeting with Lesco’s Chief Executive, Shahid Haider, to discuss the surge in complaints regarding electricity services, billing inaccuracies, and the conduct of the utility personnel.

During the session, the MPAs underscored the urgent need for resolving citizen issues pertaining to electricity provision and Lesco operations. They called for a concerted effort to address legitimate grievances promptly, proposing a coordinated action plan for the future. Emphasizing the need for immediate solutions, they sought to alleviate these complaints permanently.

Siddiqui and Khan highlighted recurring concerns among citizens, including uninterrupted power supply, billing discrepancies, and unsatisfactory conduct by LESCO officials. Despite prior visits to Lesco offices, citizens’ dissatisfaction persists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lesco MPAs Shoaib Siddiqui Samiullah Khan

Comments

200 characters

MPAs meet Lesco chief

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

147MW hydropower project: PD, NTDC should ink ‘standstill pact’ with Star: AG’s Office

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

SECP approves PIA’s Scheme of Arrangement

SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ECC to meet today

Read more stories