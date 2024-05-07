MPAs meet Lesco chief

LAHORE: Responding to growing public grievances, Punjab Assembly Members Shoaib Siddiqui and Samiullah Khan held a meeting with Lesco’s Chief Executive, Shahid Haider, to discuss the surge in complaints regarding electricity services, billing inaccuracies, and the conduct of the utility personnel.

During the session, the MPAs underscored the urgent need for resolving citizen issues pertaining to electricity provision and Lesco operations. They called for a concerted effort to address legitimate grievances promptly, proposing a coordinated action plan for the future. Emphasizing the need for immediate solutions, they sought to alleviate these complaints permanently.

Siddiqui and Khan highlighted recurring concerns among citizens, including uninterrupted power supply, billing discrepancies, and unsatisfactory conduct by LESCO officials. Despite prior visits to Lesco offices, citizens’ dissatisfaction persists.

