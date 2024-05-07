PTI body vows to double efforts

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday discussed different plans of action in light of instructions given by jailed founding party chairman Imran Khan about making the party a more organized and a formidable political force.

The meeting chaired by opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, also vowed to double the efforts to ensure Imran Khan earliest release from jail.

Briefing the media, after the meeting, the opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz said that PTI leaders gathered from across the country, which was the biggest ever meeting after the elections, in which various issues come under discussion.

He said that PTI MNAs and provincial assemblies and Senate as well as the party ticket holders who were defeated through form 47 were also present in the meeting.

He said that PTI would continue its legal, constitutional and political struggle within the ambit and purview of law.

He said that all the elected representatives demanded to double the efforts to ensure Imran Khan earliest release from jail and all other party workers and leaders especially women languishing in jails in flimsy, fabricated and bogus cases.

He said that Supreme Court's decision regarding PTI reserved seats was a beacon of light as these seats were unjustly and unlawfully distributed among other political parties.

He asserted that the top court decision even put a question mark on the already tainted justifiable elections of President, PM and chief ministers.

He said that in the current situation, no foreign investor would invest in Pakistan despite the fact the Saudi Arabia highly level delegation in Pakistan at present.

However, he did add that they welcomed the Saudi delegation visit to Pakistan despite the fact that non-representative government ruled the country at present.

Shibli stated that on one hand they were begging to IMF for $1 million loan while on the other billions of rupees were embezzled through commission in wheat scandal, adding it all happened when unelected people were installed on masses at gunpoint.

To a question, he said that political committee of PTI can give its recommendation about PAC chairmanship candidate as the panel is not a decision making body.

"Imran Khan will take the final decision as he is suitable to be PAC chairman," he added.

