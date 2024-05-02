AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
Erdogan criticises US crackdown on college protests

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 08:19pm

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waded into the debate over US college campus protests on Thursday, saying authorities were displaying “cruelty” in clamping down on pro-Palestinian students and academics.

Demonstrations have spread on campuses across the United States over Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza, prompting police crackdowns and arrests at some venues such as Columbia University in New York.

“Conscientious students and academics including anti-Zionist Jews at some prestigious American universities are protesting the massacre (in Gaza),” Erdogan told an event in Ankara.

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy building at Columbia University

“These people are being subjected to violence, cruelty, suffering, and even torture for saying the massacre has to stop,” he said, adding that university staff were being “sacked and lynched” for supporting the Palestinians.

Turkiye, a NATO ally of the United States, has sharply criticised Israel’s assault on Gaza and what it calls the unconditional support it receives from Western countries.

The US is a top supplier of military aid to Israel and has shielded the country from critical United Nations votes.

300 anti-Israel protesters held in New York

“The limits of Western democracy are drawn by Israel’s interests,” Erdogan said. “Whatever infringes on Israel’s interests is anti-democratic, antisemitic for them.”

More than 34,000 people have been killed in Gaza during Israel’s nearly seven-month military offensive, Palestinian health officials say.

