AIRLINK 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.37%)
BOP 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.3%)
DGKC 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.88%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.13%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
GGL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
HBL 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.75%)
HUBC 132.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
MLCF 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
OGDC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
PIAA 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.65%)
PIBTL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
PPL 117.35 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.77%)
PRL 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.06%)
SEARL 52.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.74%)
SNGP 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.34%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 7,448 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,137 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 71,140 Increased By 37.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 23,402 Increased By 7.2 (0.03%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • COAS Munir, UK counterpart discuss measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations

Read here for details.

  • Govt taking steps towards fighting corruption: PM

Read here for details.

  • SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

Read here for details.

  • FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

Read here for details.

  • Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Read here for details.

  • PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Read here for details.

