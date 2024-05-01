AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Two killed, eight injured in gas cylinder blast in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

KARACHI: A gas cylinder explosion rocked Karachi’s New Challi area on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving eight others wounded. The powerful blast caused extensive damage, scattering goods of the affected shop onto the street.

The injured rushed to hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams swiftly responded to the incident, confirming one fatality and six injuries. However, eyewitnesses claimed that another person may still be trapped under the debris, prompting a thorough search operation.

According to police, the blast caused the shop’s roof to collapse, and the bomb disposal squad was summoned to investigate the incident further.

“Rescue operations outside the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) were slow, according to Altaf Gaffar, Senior Vice President of KCCI, who acknowledged the delay in initiating the rescue efforts.”

The Mayor of Karachi has taken note of the situation and has promised immediate action. An investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blast till filing of this report.

Karachi Rescue teams Mayor of Karachi gas cylinder blast

