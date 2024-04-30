AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AIRLINK (Air Link Communication Limited) 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -8.68%

Air Link Communication’s profit up 533%, stands at over Rs1bn in 3QFY24

Published 30 Apr, 2024 04:05pm

Pakistan’s smartphone manufacturer Air Link Communications Limited saw its profit grow by over 533%, clocking in at Rs1.04 billion in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

The company posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs163.5 million in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s latest consolidated financial statements provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The rise in profit is attributed to the massively higher revenue generated during the period.

The smartphone maker earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs2.62 in 3QFY24 compared with an EPS of a meagre Re0.42 in 3QFY23.

During 3QFY24, Air Link posted revenue of Rs32.2 billion as compared to Rs8.29 billion in the same period of the previous year, a jump of nearly 289%.

Airlink Communication Limited

Consequently, the company managed to post a gross profit of Rs3.18 billion in 3QFY24, as compared to a profit of Rs804.9 million registered in same period last year, an increase of 295%.

This translated into a profit margin of 9.86% in 3QFY24, an improvement from 9.71% in SPLY.

During the period, the company saw its administrative and operating expenses rise to Rs586.4 million in 3QFY24, as compared to Rs284.07 million in the previous year.

The company posted an operating profit of Rs2.59 billion during the period.

The finance cost increased to Rs813.64 million in 3QFY24, compared to Rs429.77 million in 3QFY23, an increase of over 89%.

However, despite the rise in cost of financing, the company’s profit before tax stood at Rs1.85 billion in 3QFY24, as compared to Rs207.76 million in SPLY, a jump of over 790%.

During 3QFY24, the company paid Rs3.16 billion in taxation, as compared to Rs1.6 billion in 3QFY23.

The company posted some errors in its financial statements earlier in the day, and gave a revised notice of financials almost three hours later. Its share price saw massive fluctuation during the session on Tuesday, hitting a high of Rs79.99 and a low of Rs73.06.

PSX EPS psx companies profit after tax financial statements PSX notice Airlink Communications Limited smartphone manufacturer

Comments

200 characters

Air Link Communication’s profit up 533%, stands at over Rs1bn in 3QFY24

IMF’s $1.1bn tranche to help Pakistan’s economic stability, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

KSE-100 sees selling pressure again, falls near 71,000

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench adjourns suo motu hearing

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil steady as investors eye Mideast talks, rates meeting

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

Read more stories