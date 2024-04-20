AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-20

Pakistan wants larger, extended loan programme with IMF: Aurangzeb

NNI Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan wants to enter into a larger and extended loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Attending the Roundtable conference with Investors in Washington, the finance minister highlighted Pakistan’s stable macroeconomic indicators including declining inflation, stable currency, strong growth of agriculture sector, strong remittances, rising forex reserves and buoyant stock market.

He also discussed key priorities of the Government around taxation, energy sector reforms and privatization programme.

Separately, Finance Minister Aurangzeb has assured that Pakistan would pitch bankable and investable projects to Saudi investors, highlighting the country’s investment potential and favorable policies.

He gave this assurance while meeting Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development in Washington.

The two sides discussed potential avenues for enhanced economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister briefed Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia as well as the recent visit of a high-level Saudi delegation to Pakistan.

Both sides reviewed and expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing development projects.

The Finance Minister also discussed funding of ongoing projects, including Diamer Bhasha Dam and the N-25 Highway from Karachi to Chaman.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also met with Citibank officials in Washington DC and briefed them on the positive economic indicators including rising stock market, renewed interest of foreign buyers and institutional flows on the back of Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) signed with IMF.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan has successfully repaid Eurobond on time. He said the government has initiated discussion with IMF on a larger and extended programme.

He also highlighted priority areas of taxation, energy sector overhaul and reforms in state owned enterprises.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also held a meeting with Moody’s Investor Service on the sidelines of IMF and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington.

During the meeting, the finance minister briefed them about key economic indicators and how macro-economic stabilization has been achieved after entering into Stand-by Arrangement with the IMF. Aurangzeb highlighted key priorities of the government around tax reforms, energy sector reforms and privatization agenda.

He said the government wanted to tap international capital markets with a focus on Middle East and China.

He also addressed key questions related to inflation, level of foreign exchange reserves, debt repayments, external account vulnerability and domestic liquidity.

IMF forex reserves Muhammad Aurangzeb IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan wants larger, extended loan programme with IMF: Aurangzeb

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Govt apprises NA about its approach to prices of POL products

MPC meeting on 29th

SBP and NBP: Customs authorities directed to deposit all valuable articles

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Read more stories