Performance monitoring: Call to implement dashboards from district to SC levels

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah stressed the need for implementation of performance monitoring dashboards at the district-level upto Supreme Court for evaluating performance effectively.

The senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, who is also the chairman of the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), chaired the fourth meeting of the NJAC in the SC on Thursday.

Justice Shah articulated his vision for “Transforming Justice through Data Analytics,” emphasising the imperative role of technology in enhancing transparency and expediting judicial processes while curtailing delays.

Acknowledging the commendable efforts of the High Courts in developing case flow management systems, the chairman underscored the necessity of fortifying datasets to pinpoint causes of delay in proceedings of court cases.

In his opening remarks, Justice Shah stressed the need for implementation of performance monitoring dashboards at the district-level for evaluating performance effectively. These dashboards, exemplified by a sample provided by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, would feature colour-coded graphs based on key performance indicators will also incorporate alert systems to promptly identify cases experiencing abnormal delays, enabling District Judges to take necessary action. The dashboard framework established at the district level will be replicated at the High Court level and expanded at the Supreme Court level, thus establishing a comprehensive monitoring system.

The committee, unanimously, endorsed the chairman’s visionary concept and lauded the proposal to establish a technology corridor, seamlessly linking the judiciary from the district level to the SC, via centralised dashboards.

The committee encouraged engaging specialized data entry personnel in every court, discouraging reliance solely on court staff for data input and put special emphasis on the need to establish a specialized cadre for handling and verifying data entry. It also reviewed the report on the current state assessment of the IT infrastructure in the High Courts conducted by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the NADRA under the directions of NJAC and deliberated on its findings.

The committee acknowledges the crucial role of government involvement, especially from the Ministry of Information Technology, as the key stakeholder in technology-driven endeavours. Recognising the necessity of government support and coordination in fostering an inclusive policy-making process, the presence and participation of government is essential, a senior officer was invited to attend the meeting.

