Sindh, Centre agree to resolve power-related issues

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh and federal governments have agreed to establish committees at the provincial and district levels to resolve WAPDA and consumer issues.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Federal Energy Minister Owais Ahmad Khan Laghari in Islamabad.

In the meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah raised the issue of unannounced electricity load shedding across Sindh, including Karachi.

In the meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of HESCO and SEPCO, which are under the Federal Ministry of Energy. He stated that the poor people are concerned about load shedding and cannot be left at the mercy of HESCO and SEPCO's incompetence.

In the meeting, the Federal Minister of Energy raised concerns about line losses and non-payment issues.

Chief Minister Shah assured the Federal Ministry of Energy that the provincial government is ready to provide all possible assistance to the federal government.

In the meeting, the parties also agreed to form committees at the provincial and district levels to resolve the problems of WAPDA and consumers.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024