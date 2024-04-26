AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
PTI’s 28th Foundation Day marked

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership reiterated their resolve that they would leave no stone unturned to turn the imprisoned PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s dream of Haqeeqi Azadi’ into a reality by making Pakistan a truly welfare state, where rule of law and constitutional supremacy reign supreme.

Speaking at an event to mark PTI 28th Foundation Day, the party leaders vowed that it was story of resilience as the fabulous 28 years of struggle changed Pakistan forever and vowed that they would not compromise of Imran Khan’s vision of slavery unacceptable come what may.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar He stated that Imran Khan always talked about rule of law and equality before the law.

He added that Khan wanted true public representatives in the assemblies not strangers; hence he advised me to award tickets to genuine and sincere party cadres irrespective of their financial status and political background.

He went on to say that Imran Khan did not believe in power sharing formula but politics of people and principle. He revealed that Khan instructed him to join meetings with foreign dignitaries if the government invited; however, he added that the government did not invite PTI leader as its only for cutting ribbon and actually power lied somewhere else.

Barrister Gohar urged nation to come out in good number against polls fraud’ today (Friday).

PTI secretary general and leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said that a sole message of Imran Khan for the people that he would not compromise on his principle of haqeeqi Azadi of the nation and the country come what may and the chains of slavery were to be broken and your flight should be that of a free person.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that on one hand his leader was sentenced in Toshakhana case when he did nothing illegal, on the other who had taken expensive vehicles unlawfully from Toshakhana were made President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab.

Shehryar Afridi said that no power on earth could force his leader Imran Khan to make compromise and saluted all party workers especially women who faced all hardship and state coercions courageously but stood with their leader and ideology like a rock.

Zartaj Gul warned that she was a patriotic Pakistani citizen and if ever again she was labeled a terrorist she would teach them a lesson, adding that she was implicated in false and fabricated cases because she stood with Imran Khan.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that status quo forces deeply entrenched in Pakistan, who were challenged by PTI Founding Chairman.

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, opposition leader in Punjab assembly vowed that Punjab would be the main battlefield and they would not disappoint their leader, as opponents would find a place to hide.

