JI demands resolving issues of Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim Ameer Munim Zafar has demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address actual issues of the mega city as offering mere lip services won't mitigate its miseries.

]The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Thursday.

He was flanked by JI leaders Raja Arif Sultan, Muslim Pervez, Saifuddin Advocate, Abdul Razak Khilji, whereas others, including JI Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari was also present at the presser.

He said that Karachiites have already been facing multiple crises since ages with no respite insight.

He said that lawlessness is the most burning issue for Karachi that has been claiming a large number of innocent lives.

Zafar said that Karachiites were promised packages and good news numerous times by various political regimes but all went in vain. Once again, he said, the premier announced a few busses but it was too little and too late.

Along with the mass transit system, water scarcity and power crises are big issues of Karachi and Karachiites, he said.

The JI leader shed light in detail on the K4 water supply project and reminded the prime minister of his past announcements in this regard.

On the occasion, he announced that Karachiites will be welcoming the newly elected Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, on the upcoming Sunday at Nishtar Park in the mega city.

