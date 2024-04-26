AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-26

JI demands resolving issues of Karachi

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim Ameer Munim Zafar has demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address actual issues of the mega city as offering mere lip services won't mitigate its miseries.

]The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Thursday.

He was flanked by JI leaders Raja Arif Sultan, Muslim Pervez, Saifuddin Advocate, Abdul Razak Khilji, whereas others, including JI Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari was also present at the presser.

He said that Karachiites have already been facing multiple crises since ages with no respite insight.

He said that lawlessness is the most burning issue for Karachi that has been claiming a large number of innocent lives.

Zafar said that Karachiites were promised packages and good news numerous times by various political regimes but all went in vain. Once again, he said, the premier announced a few busses but it was too little and too late.

Along with the mass transit system, water scarcity and power crises are big issues of Karachi and Karachiites, he said.

The JI leader shed light in detail on the K4 water supply project and reminded the prime minister of his past announcements in this regard.

On the occasion, he announced that Karachiites will be welcoming the newly elected Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, on the upcoming Sunday at Nishtar Park in the mega city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif JI Ameer Munim Zafar

Comments

200 characters

JI demands resolving issues of Karachi

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories