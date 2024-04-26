JI demands early completion of IP gas pipeline project

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has urged for the timely completion of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project while cautioning the United States against meddling in Pakistan's internal affairs.

Addressing attendees at the "Meet the Press" event at Mansoorah on Thursday, he underscored the significance of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's recent visit to Pakistan. Emphasizing the need for swift action, he called for the implementation of agreements signed between the two neighbouring nations during the visit of the President.

Rehman declared that the JI will pursue the issue of extensive election rigging before the Supreme Court, urging the Chief Justice to recognize it as an unprecedented violation of the basic democratic rights of the people.

He emphasized that the JI would never recognize the government formed by PML-N, PPP, and MQM on fraudulent mandate.

He stated that the JI would take its case to the top court based on evidence of electoral fraud in Karachi, representing the entire nation of Pakistan.

Reiterating their readiness to collaborate with political parties that share their stance on electoral integrity, he highlighted the impossibility of sustaining a system built on deceitful mandates, leading everyone into a dead-end.

The JI, he asserted, aims to provide a platform to all stakeholders for dialogue on the basis of principle to address the multifaceted crises gripping the nation. Stressing the importance of upholding constitutional supremacy and democratic freedoms, he clarified that the JI would not engage in electoral alliances with any party but rather align with the people of Pakistan.

He also called for a resolution to the issue of missing persons, emphasizing the necessity of subjecting any lawbreakers to due legal process.

Rehman highlighted need for the reforms in the electoral process, particularly the adoption of electronic voting machines. He advocated for proportional representation to strengthen democracy and dismantle the dominance of traditional power brokers like electables, feudal lords, and other ruling elites.

The JI chief emphasized the urgent need to reassess agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), labelling these contracts as flawed and detrimental to the interests of the people, especially in terms of expensive electricity.

He announced the expansion of the "Bano Qabil" initiative nationwide, with plans to include one million youth in the near future. Addressing the issue of education, he pledged the JI's commitment to advocating for a uniform education system at all levels.

Highlighting the grievances of the youth and the plight of women under the current governance, particularly in the workforce, he expressed the JI's readiness to be a voice for both groups, inviting them to join the JI platform.

Rehman rejected trade ties with India until a resolution to the Kashmir issue aligning with the desires of Kashmiri people is achieved. He affirmed the JI's solidarity with the people of Gaza, honouring their resistance against Israeli occupation. Commending the activism of students in Western universities in support of Palestine, he called upon Pakistani students to similarly raise awareness about the Palestinian cause in their universities.

