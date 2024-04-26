AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
ICT tool for women's empowerment, says CM Maryam

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provides opportunities for women's empowerment.

“In order to develop our society, it is important that our girls are trained in information technology skills,” Maryam said, adding: “I want to develop Punjab into an ICT-based province where technology is accessible to all without gender discrimination.”

The CM Maryam said, “In order to develop our society, it is important that our girls are trained in information technology skills. ICT education can also help girls develop skills that are in demand in the global market.”

In her message on ‘International Day of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Girls’, the CM said, “I want to create countless opportunities for development by empowering women with ICT skills.”

Maryam explained, “Girls in Pakistan can be empowered through ICT and freelancing by accessing new sources of income in the digital space.” She added, “Freelancing gives girls an opportunity to earn a living while working from the ease of their homes.”

She highlighted, “Our focus is on the development of knowledge-based economy, the promotion of financial technology (FinTech) and the digitization of institutions.” She said, “Taking steps to promote digital literacy, entrepreneurship and e-commerce are our top priorities.”

Moreover, on special direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Additional Charge MS Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Dr. Asif Mahmood was removed and directed to report to the Health Department.

Three officers of the building department, Executive Engineer Mohammad Rauf, SDO Fawad Munir and Sub- Engineer Sartash Ahmed were suspended; and a 10-member inquiry committee headed by Commissioner Gujranwala was formed.

This special inquiry committee, comprising Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, construction experts and other officials will submit a report on the incident within 72 hours. In the light of the report, legal action will be taken against all those found responsible for the mishap.

