Bar member moves court to file case against CM

LAHORE: A bar member has approached a sessions court for registration of a criminal case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform.

Petitioner Aftab Bajwa contended in his petition that under the law no one can wear the official uniform of the law enforcing agencies.

He said Maryam inspected a passing out parade at police training college Chong in police uniform.

The petitioner said that he approached the police for registration of a criminal case against the respondent but police refused to take any action against Maryam Nawaz.

He, therefore, prayed to the court to direct the police to register a criminal case against Maryam for violating the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024