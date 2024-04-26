AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-04-26

Another campaign against smuggling

Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 04:26am

EDITORIAL: Ordinarily, no prime minister should have to hold a special meeting to “direct concerned authorities” to “expedite the countrywide campaign against smuggling”.

Preventing things like smuggling is the basic day job of those “concerned authorities”, after all, and the fact that the head of state had to be “informed in detail about smuggling, misuse of Afghan Transit Trade (ATT), drugs, food items including sugar, wheat, fertilisers, petroleum products, and illegal weapons” means that system is very badly broken down.

And, judging from these reports, it might need a much more thorough overhaul than simply “directing” those that failed at their job to pull their socks up.

Addressing smuggling requires a wholesome strategy, so the prime minister will have to involve more than just law enforcement agencies. The black economy only exists because market manipulators are able to circumvent the structural control system of the real economy, of course, and smugglers are drawn to profit opportunities whenever demand for things outstrips their supply in the country. If the government consults the statistics bureau and the commerce ministry, it will notice a correlation between items with high import duties and smugglers’ preference for them. So, the stage of policy formulation is when the first alerts must go out.

Then there’s the fact that smuggling is not always possible without active collusion from the inside. Clearly, this point was not lost on the PM, since he also called for heads to roll whenever such corruption was found. He would know, however, that such orders have been passed countless times before, yet he was still presented with a long list of smuggled goods that the government is simply unable to stop. That means whatever punishments have been awarded so far have not put enough fear in government officials to stop palms from getting greased and the black economy from bloating.

There’s also another type of smuggling that the government has just ignored for decades. The border areas in Balochistan, for example, are littered with smuggled Iranian oil because there are literally no other employment opportunities in those parts. And, once upon a time, when the government did crack down on it the local administration is reported to have cautioned against further action – to avoid more unemployment and crime.

Not all of these problems will go away even if “concerned authorities” listen to the PM and suddenly start acting more professionally on the job. They require the entire political-economic-security apparatus to work together. But most importantly, they require political will at the very top. Unfortunately, that’s the one ingredient that has always been missing, which is why we find ourselves in such a mess.

The prime minister’s concern is appreciated. But the proof of the pudding will lie in the eating. And there’ll be nothing to write home about till headlines start speaking of results. The economy is already on life support, and needs to be rid of this cancer that feeds the giant shadow economy. Besides, rampant smuggling means weak border control, and that not only gives the kiss of death to the economy but also creates the perfect environment for more militancy and terrorism.

Hopefully, this time the crusade against smuggling will take the bigger picture into account, with results checked against carefully set benchmarks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

smuggling Afghan Trade Transit ATT

Comments

200 characters

Another campaign against smuggling

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories