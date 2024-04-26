SC orders authorities to sell Nasla Tower land to compensate affectees

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the authorities concerned to sell the land and compensate the affectees of Nasla Tower — the multi-storey residential building razed on the apex court’s order.

The top court headed by then CJP Gulzar Ahmed had ordered the demolition of the 15-storey residential complex in June 2021 due to illegal construction.

Since then, the court had directed the builders to refund the affectees of the residential and commercial units within three months.

During the hearing Thursday at Karachi registry, the Nasla Tower affectees counsel apprised the top court that the builder of the residential complex had passed away leaving his clients in limbo.

The court then directed the affectees to approach the official assignee with the relevant ownership documents. Justice Qazi Faez Isa also ordered placing an ad in newspapers for the sale of the land.