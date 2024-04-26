AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Suspension decision set aside: SC reinstates Balochistan PA Speaker Khaliq Achakzai

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court set aside the suspension decision of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, reinstating him to his position.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, on Thursday, heard the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abdul Khaliq Achakzai against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s order.

The bench, with the agreement of all the candidates, referred the matter back to the Commission, instructing it to make a decision within 10 days after hearing all the candidates.

Khaliq Achakzai had emerged victorious from PB-51 Chaman, Balochistan. He secured 20,390 votes, while his opponent, Asghar Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP) bagged 19,623 votes.

The Commission had issued the notification of Khaliq’s success as speaker but at the request of opposition candidate Asghar ordered re-polling in 12 polling stations i.e. 56, 57, 61, 62, 79, 89, 90, 91, 95, 106, 129 and 130 of the PB-51 constituency.

During the proceeding, Justice Aminuddin Khan inquired “under which regulation did the ECP order re-polling at 12 polling stations”.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the ECP looked at only 12 polling stations and ignored others. He criticised the lack of inquiry and adherence to rules by the ECP.

The Director General (Law) of the ECP said that only the polling stations with a maximum turnout of votes were pointed out in petitions.

Justice Mazhar said the ECP should have conducted an inquiry of the entire constituency, adding if the ECP had conducted its due diligence; the matter would not have reached the court.

The decision came amid allegations of irregularities and rigging during the electoral process. The PML-N leader later challenged the ECP’s decision in the apex court.

