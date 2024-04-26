AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Opposition rejects govt’s wheat procurement plan

Hassan Abbas Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

LAHORE: The members of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday rejected the government’s announcement to purchase wheat from farmers with up to six acres of land, citing concerns over the limited scope of the policy. The opposition members expressed strong reservations, stating that the government’s plan to purchase only 1.35 million metric tons of wheat would leave many farmers without a buyer for their crop.

In a move to address the issue, the Speaker of the House formed a committee comprising Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman and Bilal Yasin to investigate the wheat procurement issue. However, the opposition boycotted the proceedings of the House in solidarity with all farmers affected by the policy.

The government’s wheat policy has been a topic of discussion in the Punjab Assembly, with opposition members expressing concerns over its limited scope and potential impact on farmers. The rejection of the policy by the House is seen as a significant setback for the government, which had announced the plan to purchase wheat from farmers with up to six acres of land.

The committee formed by the Speaker is expected to investigate the wheat procurement issue and submit its report to the House. Meanwhile, the opposition has vowed to continue its boycott of the Assembly proceedings until the government revises its wheat policy to include all farmers.

The Punjab Assembly session presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, held a session to discuss the issue of wheat procurement. Despite efforts, Food Minister Bilal Yasin was unable to convince the House on the government’s policy. Both government and opposition members expressed unity on the issue of farmers’ welfare. Assembly members pointed out that the Food Minister was instructed to brief the House on the policy after meeting with the Chief Minister, but so far, no policy has been finalized.

During a recent session, government and opposition members raised concerns about the government’s decision to purchase wheat from farmers with up to six acres of land, questioning the fate of remaining farmers. They called for an investigation into the reasons behind the importation of wheat.

