LHC allows two kids of Farah Gogi to travel abroad

Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed two children of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi- a friend wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi- to travel abroad.

Petitioners Faraz Iqbal and Iman Iqbal approached the LHC against inclusion of their names in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the government subjected his clients to political victimization as the respondent government placed their names on the ECL.

He said his clients were not required in any case but they were not being allowed to go abroad for performing Umrah and education purposes.

A law officer said that no property was yet registered in the petitioners’ names, but inquiries were under way against their mother, who is out of the country.

