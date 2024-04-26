IGP directed to increase number of women police officers: Maryam

LAHORE: Women are very hard working. They work like superhuman as mothers, daughters, sisters and professionals too, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing at the passing out ceremony of Lady Constables at Police Training College Chuhang.

She added the lady cops in the passing out parade were very active and alert. Pakistan has been blessed with much talent. The Chief Minister said that this time the police gave a sword of honour to a young woman.

“The training of lady police constables has been conducted in line with the International best practices and modern requirements.” She added, “It was a pleasure indeed to see the professionalism of lady police constables undergoing training.” She said, “If you need any kind of help for training at college, let me know. I am always there to facilitate you.”

Maryam said, “I have directed the IG Punjab to increase the number of lady police officers, as 7000 women police officers are not enough.” She said, “Time will come when the number of lady police will surpass 50%.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” After wearing the police uniform for the first time, I realized that being a police officer or being sworn in as a CM is a very responsible job.”

She congratulated the passing out lady police Constables and their families. and said,” Your daughters will make you proud.” The Chief Minister said,” I would like to pay tribute to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif because wherever we see development in the country, their names are there.” She added,” I have a heavy responsibility to carry forward the development legacy of Nawaz Sharif’s era.”

Earlier, dressed in police uniform, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at Police Training College Chuhang to participate in the passing out ceremony of the lady police constables and traffic assistants. On her arrival, she was presented with a traditional police “cane baton.”

Eight alert squads of lady police constables and traffic assistants marched past and saluted the Chief Minister, who appreciated and awarded the band staff.

The CM inspected the passing out parade atop a jeep, amid inspiring tunes of the police band. She also distributed prizes and honours among the best passing out lady police constables and traffic assistants for their outstanding performance during the course of training.

Later, the Chief Minister addressed the passing out ceremony of lady police constables and traffic assistants at the Police Training College Chuhand.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari IG Police, Additional IG, Commandant Police Training College and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024