Paris landmark Moulin Rouge’s windmill sails collapse

PARIS: The sails of the windmill above the Moulin Rouge cabaret, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, collapsed overnight, with its operator saying there was no foul play.

No one was hurt and the cabaret will reopen on Thursday evening.

While the reason for the accident was not yet known, the Moulin Rouge’s director Jean-Victor Clerico said there was no sign of “foul play”, adding the cause was “obviously a technical problem”.

“We’ll rise to the challenge,” Clerico said. “The Moulin Rouge is 135 years old, so it’s seen all kinds of things.”

The incident, which happened around 1:45 am (2345 GMT on Wednesday), after the nightspot closed, comes ahead of the July-August Olympic Games, which is expected to draw millions of visitors.

Hundreds of thousands of people watch the Moulin Rouge’s daily shows each year, with many more stopping to look from the outside at the landmark at the foot of the Montmartre hill.

The collapse would “especially move the show business world and everyone who loves Paris,” Culture Minister Rachida Dati posted on X, formerly Twitter.